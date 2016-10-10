FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Genfit launches share capital increase for about 44.6 million euros
October 10, 2016 / 8:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Genfit launches share capital increase for about 44.6 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Genfit SA :

* Genfit launches a share capital increase with shareholders' preferential subscription rights, for an amount of approx. 44.6 million euros ($50.0 million)

* Subscription price: 14.30 euros per new share

* Subscription period: October 14 - 24, 2016 (inclusive)

* Subscription ratio: one new share for nine existing shares

* This rights issue complements capital increase of 33.9 million euros priced on october 6, 2016

* Rights issue, combined with private placement, will allow Genfit to complete a global fundraising of up to 78.5 million euros

* Listing and trading of preferential subscription rights on Euronext Paris will start on October 12, 2016 and end on October 20, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

