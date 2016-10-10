Oct 10 BP Plc :
* BP CEO on CNBC says sees oil around $53 next year
* BP CEO on CNBC says will defend dividend
* BP CEO on CNBC says not seeing Iraqi output shooting up Further company coverage:
Next In Company News
UPDATE 1-Exelixis and Pfizer drugs compete in kidney cancer trial
* Pfizer's Sutent helps patients after kidney cancer surgery (Adds Exelixis planning to seek approval based on study results)
UPDATE 5-Samsung halts Note 7 production after new fire scare - source
* US, Australia carriers halt sales or exchanges of new Note 7s