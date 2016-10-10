FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mondo TV to list unit Mondo TV Iberoamerica on Madrid Stock Exchange
October 10, 2016 / 9:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Mondo TV to list unit Mondo TV Iberoamerica on Madrid Stock Exchange

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Mondo TV SpA :

* Board approves to start the procedure aimed to the admission of Spanish unit Mondo TV Iberoamerica to the MAB market managed by Madrid Stock Exchange

* The diffusion of shares among the public will be obtained via the free assignment by Mondo TV to its shareholders of shares representing 25 percent of the share capital of Mondo TV Iberoamerica

* Since the transaction will have tax effects for the shareholders, there will also be the distribution of a cash dividend in the same time to support the shareholders to face such effects

* To distribute an extraordinary cash dividend equal to 0.02 euro per share for a total of 555,000 euros ($621,655.50)

* The diffusion of shares should take place with an assignment rate of 9 shares of Mondo TV Iberoamerica for 100 shares of Mondo TV; shares should be assigned at the value of 1.53 euro per share

* Board resolves to reduce share capital Of Mondo TV Iberoamerica from current 50 million to 10 million shares

* Estimates to complete the listing procedure of Mondo TV Iberoamerica by the fourth quarter of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
