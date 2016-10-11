FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Duke Energy to sell its Brazilian business for $1.2 bln (Oct. 10)
October 10, 2016 / 11:11 AM / a year ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Duke Energy to sell its Brazilian business for $1.2 bln (Oct. 10)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(In Oct. 10 brief, corrects source to Duke Energy from China Three Gorges)

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Duke Energy Corp :

* Duke Energy to sell its Brazilian business to China Three Gorges Corporation for $1.2 billion enterprise value

* After-tax proceeds from the transaction are expected to be used to reduce duke energy holding company debt

* Negotiations to sell the remaining Latin American assets in final stages

* Moving through process of negotiating sale of remaining assets in Central, South America Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

