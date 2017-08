Oct 10 (Reuters) - Bavarian Nordic A/S

* Announces initiation of Phase 2 combination trial of PROSTVAC and Ipilimumab in patients with localized prostate cancer

* Primary endpoint of study is to evaluate CD3+ T cell immune responses and secondary measures include immunologic infiltration, circulating effector T cells and regulatory T cells