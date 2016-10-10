BRIEF-Corvus Pharmaceuticals announces biomarker findings from phase 1/1b study of lead oral checkpoint inhibitor CPI-444

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Corvus Pharmaceuticals announces biomarker findings from phase 1/1b study of lead oral checkpoint inhibitor cpi-444 presented at ESMO 2016 congress

* Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc - selected optimum single agent and combination dose of CPI-444 for disease-specific expansion stage of trial

* Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc says CPI-444 has been well tolerated to date, with one patient experiencing a possibly drug related serious adverse event

* Corvus Pharmaceuticals - has selected an oral dose of 100 mg twice daily for 28 days for both single agent and combination arms of second part of trial