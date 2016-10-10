FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Crescendo Biologics, Takeda enter collaboration for Humabody-based therapeutics worth up to $790 mln
October 10, 2016 / 12:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Crescendo Biologics, Takeda enter collaboration for Humabody-based therapeutics worth up to $790 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Crescendo Biologics and Takeda enter collaboration for Humabody-based therapeutics worth up to $790m

* Crescendo Biologics - eligible to receive up to $36 million, in a combination of an upfront payment, investment, research funding, preclinical milestones

* Crescendo Biologics Limited - Takeda will have right to develop and commercialize humabody(reg)-based therapeutics resulting from collaboration

* Crescendo Biologics - will be eligible to receive royalties on humabody(reg)-based product sales by Takeda Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

