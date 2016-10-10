Oct 10 Endocyte Inc :

* Endocyte presents data on two lead clinical programs at european society for medical oncology (ESMO) 2016 congress

* Endocyte Inc - both EC1456 and EC1169 have shown anti-tumor activity during dose escalation phase of their respective trials

* Endocyte Inc says EC1169 was well tolerated without causing dose-limiting Hematologic toxicity frequently associated with traditional chemotherapy