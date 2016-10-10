BRIEF-Advancepierre foods acquires Allied Specialty Foods, inc.
* Advancepierre Foods Holdings Inc - deal for $60 million in cash, subject to certain post-closing adjustments
Oct 10 Endocyte Inc :
* Endocyte presents data on two lead clinical programs at european society for medical oncology (ESMO) 2016 congress
* Endocyte Inc - both EC1456 and EC1169 have shown anti-tumor activity during dose escalation phase of their respective trials
* Endocyte Inc says EC1169 was well tolerated without causing dose-limiting Hematologic toxicity frequently associated with traditional chemotherapy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* InfraREIT-Public Utility Commission of Texas voted to approve preliminary order in pending rate case of Sharyland Utilities, L.P. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Mobileiron inc sees q3 gross billings to be in range of $46.5-$47.5 million