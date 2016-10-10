BRIEF-DigitalGlobe says WorldView-4 Satellite launch delayed

Oct 10 (Reuters) - DigitalGlobe Inc :

* DigitalGlobe - worldview-4 satellite launch has been delayed due to ongoing efforts to restore and test infrastructure at Vandenberg Air force base

* Digitalglobe Inc- company continues to expect worldview-4 to begin generating revenue in first half of 2017

* Digitalglobe Inc - working with U.S. Air force and united launch alliance to identify a new launch date, targeting late October or early November

* Digitalglobe Inc - "worldview-4 satellite is safe and secure atop its Atlas V launch vehicle"