Oct 10 (Reuters) - Entra ASA :

* Issues new commercial paper isin NO0010776586 with term from 13.10.2016 to 10.03.2017

* Coupon is 1.50 pct p.a. and first tranche amounts to 400,000,000 Norwegian crowns ($50 million) Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.0919 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)