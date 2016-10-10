BRIEF-Advancepierre foods acquires Allied Specialty Foods, inc.
* Advancepierre Foods Holdings Inc - deal for $60 million in cash, subject to certain post-closing adjustments
Oct 10 First Choice Healthcare Solutions Inc :
* First choice healthcare solutions announces no negative impact of Hurricane Matthew on its business operations
* First choice healthcare solutions - preliminary inspection on friday of marina towers revealed all of facilities main utilities remained fully operational
* First choice healthcare solutions - management team affirms Q4 financial performance is not expected to be negatively impacted
* InfraREIT-Public Utility Commission of Texas voted to approve preliminary order in pending rate case of Sharyland Utilities, L.P.
* Mobileiron inc sees q3 gross billings to be in range of $46.5-$47.5 million