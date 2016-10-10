FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 10, 2016 / 12:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-IAC/InteractiveCorp - homeadvisor agreed to acquire controlling interest in Myhammer Holding AG

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - IAC/Interactivecorp :

* Iac/InteractiveCorp - homeadvisor has agreed to acquire a controlling interest in Myhammer Holding AG

* IAC/InteractiveCorp - stake will be acquired from holtzbrinck digital gmbh in a private transaction

* Deal for eur 5.14 per share

* IAC/InteractiveCorp - homeadvisor will also acquire outstanding loans owed by Myhammer companies to Holtzbrinck digital

* IAC/InteractiveCorp - under transaction, homeadvisor will acquire Holzbrinck Digital's about 70 percent stake in Myhammer Holding AG

* IAC/InteractiveCorp - terms of loan transaction were not disclosed.

* IAC/InteractiveCorp - under transaction, homeadvisor will also acquire Holtzbrinck Digital's direct ownership stake in principal operating subsidiary of Myhammer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

