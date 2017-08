Oct 10 (Reuters) - SSH Communications Oyj :

* Cuts guidance due to risk related to patent licensing revenue and certain software license and subscription sales cases slipping to next year

* New guidance: Estimates its revenue in 2016 to grow slightly from 2015

* Old guidance: In 2016 estimates its revenue to grow significantly from 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)