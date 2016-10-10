BRIEF-Hammerson appoints Mark Bourgeois as MD for UK and Ireland

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Hammerson Plc

* Has created a new position of managing director UK and Ireland with responsibility for its 6.2 billion stg prime retail portfolio

* New role will assume overall responsibility for leasing, asset management and operations across shopping centre and retail parks portfolio in both UK And Ireland

* Mark Bourgeois, executive director of Capital & Regional Plc has been appointed to position, he will also sit on hammerson's group executive committee