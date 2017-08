Oct 10 (Reuters) - Montebalito SA :

* Its unit Montebalito German Fund sells building on Dessauer Street in Berlin for 13.0 million euros ($14.6 million)

* Sale to have a positive impact of 2.7 million euros on group's financial results

