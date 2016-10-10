BRIEF-Rexahn Pharmaceuticals presents preliminary efficacy data from phase Ib/IIa trial of RX-3117, Supinoxin phase I trial

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Rexahn Pharmaceuticals presents preliminary efficacy data from phase Ib/IIa trial of RX-3117 in metastatic pancreatic cancer and supinoxin phase I trial at 2016 European Society For Medical Oncology (ESMO) congress

* Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc - since predefined efficacy criteria have been achieved, stage 2 of study has been initiated

* Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc - RX-3117 was shown to be safe and well tolerated in the patient group