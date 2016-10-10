BRIEF-Galena Biopharma says combination of trastuzumab and NeuVax in HER2 low-expressing patients is well-tolerated

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Galena Biopharma Inc :

* Galena Biopharma Inc - combination of trastuzumab and neuvax in HER2 low-expressing (le) patients is well-tolerated

* Galena Biopharma Inc - cardiac effects of trastuzumab are not impacted by addition of NeuVax

* Galena Biopharma Inc - there was one CG patient who experienced a grade 3 cardiac adverse event during trial

* Galena Biopharma- after 12 months of follow-up combination of trastuzumab and neuvax , co expects to report first interim efficacy,immunologic outcomes at end of 2017