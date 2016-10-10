BRIEF-SVG Capital says its advisers will meet HarbourVest advisers

Oct 10 (Reuters) - SVG Capital Plc

* Harbourvest asset purchase transaction update

* Notes statement by Harbourvest regarding their proposal for acquisition of 100 pct of company's investment portfolio

* Confirms it has received a proposal from Harbourvest Partners LP in relation to asset purchase transaction

* Company's advisers will meet with Harbourvest's advisers later today to understand details of asset purchase transaction

* Continues to work with Goldman Sachs AIMS Group and CPPIB