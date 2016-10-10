BRIEF-xG Technology to realize annual cost savings above $2 mln from Integrated Microwave Technologies acquisition

Oct 10 (Reuters) - xG Technology Inc :

* xG Technology on track to realize across-the-board annual cost savings above $2.0m resulting from the acquisition of Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT)

* xG Technology Inc says co to rightsize staff levels to align headcount with near and mid-term realizable revenue opportunities

* xG Technology Inc says downsizing company's fort lauderdale facility, resulting in savings of approximately $150,000 per year

* xG Technology-relocation of all manufacturing of xmax products to IMT's facility in New Jersey, which will result in savings of up to $700,000 per year

* xG Technology-expected continuing savings in lease,related costs as operations in New Jersey are rightsized, amounting to about $150,000-$200,000/year