BRIEF-Trimble sells its unmanned aircraft system business to Delair-Tech

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Trimble Navigation Ltd :
* Trimble sells its unmanned aircraft system business to Delair-Tech
* Trimble Navigation Ltd - financial terms were not disclosed.
* Trimble Navigation Ltd- divestiture will not have a material impact on either overall or segment financial results
* Trimble Navigation Ltd - trimble has entered into strategic alliances with Delair-Tech and Microdrones of Siegen, Germany