BRIEF-Envestnet acquires Wheelhouse Analytics
* Envestnet Inc - Frank Coates, CEO of Wheelhouse Analytics will join Envestnet | Yodlee as executive managing director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 10 Trimble Navigation Ltd :
* Trimble sells its unmanned aircraft system business to Delair-Tech
* Trimble Navigation Ltd - financial terms were not disclosed.
* Trimble Navigation Ltd- divestiture will not have a material impact on either overall or segment financial results
* Trimble Navigation Ltd - divestiture will not have a material impact on either overall or segment financial results.
* Trimble Navigation Ltd - trimble has entered into strategic alliances with Delair-Tech and Microdrones of Siegen, Germany Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Envestnet Inc - Frank Coates, CEO of Wheelhouse Analytics will join Envestnet | Yodlee as executive managing director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Advancepierre Foods Holdings Inc - deal for $60 million in cash, subject to certain post-closing adjustments
* InfraREIT-Public Utility Commission of Texas voted to approve preliminary order in pending rate case of Sharyland Utilities, L.P. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: