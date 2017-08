Oct 10 (Reuters) - Moody's :

* Moody's says New Jersey's tax plan has negative implications for state's general fund

* Moody's - although renewed capital investment will benefit New Jersey's infrastructure and economy, net effect of revenue package is credit negative

* Moody's - rapid pension cost growth and below-average revenue growth are driving New Jersey's current budget challenges

* Moody's says U.S. Federal court upholding Detroit's pension cuts is credit positive for Detroit