Oct 10 Bulldog Investors LLC:

* Bulldog Investors LLC issues letter to New York REIT Chairman; says owns approximately 2.5 million shares of New York REIT Inc

* Disappointed that a settlement was not reached in august with co

* Met New York REIT's CEO in Aug., "urged" him to try to reach settlement with WW Investors relating to board's decision to liquidate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: