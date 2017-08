Oct 10 (Reuters) - Havas SA :

* Acquiring Target Media and Communications Group in UK

* Has acquired a 100 pct stake in Target Media and Communications Group (Target MCG) - UK's leading entertainment media group

* Target MCG incorporates Target Media, Target Live, Organic And Superhero and will be part of Havas Media Group division Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)