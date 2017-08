Oct 10 (Reuters) - Integragen SA :

* New data on Integragen's mir-31-3p biomarker featured in presentation at 2016 ESMO Congress

* Data presented concludes that mir-31-3p expression is predictive of anti-EGFR therapy effect on objective response, depth of response, and early tumor shrinkage in patients with metastatic colorectal cancer enrolled in prospective, randomized FIRE-3 Trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)