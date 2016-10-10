FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Duke Energy says about 430,000 outages yet to be restored
October 10, 2016 / 5:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Duke Energy says about 430,000 outages yet to be restored

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Duke Energy Corp

* Duke Energy - roughly 1.2 mln customers were affected by Hurricane Matthew; in past 48 hours, Duke Energy has restored about 825,000 outages

* There are around 430,000 outages remaining, with 308,000 in North Carolina and 122,000 in South Carolina

* Flooding is beginning to subside near retired Weatherspoon plant in Lumberton, N.C

* Neuse river near H.F. Lee plant in Goldsboro, N.C., continues to rise,may flow into plant's cooling pond later on Monday

* Weatherspoon plant ash basin and active ash basin at H.F. Lee plant are not affected

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
