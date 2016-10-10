FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Georgia Power to restore power to over 90 pct customers affected by Hurricane Matthew by Oct. 12 night
#Market News
October 10, 2016 / 5:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Georgia Power to restore power to over 90 pct customers affected by Hurricane Matthew by Oct. 12 night

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Georgia Power:

* Georgia Power to restore power to more than 90 percent of customers affected by Hurricane Matthew by Wednesday night

* Damage, power outages due to Hurricane Matthew concentrated in Coastal Georgia, Chatham, Glynn, Effingham, Bulloch, Liberty Counties

* Estimates include over 500 distribution poles broken/damaged, about 38 miles of wire needing replacement, electrical equipment damage due to fallen trees

* Estimates thousands of customers in some of hardest hits areas of coast may not be able to reconnect to service due to extensive damage Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

