BRIEF-Regency Centers reports minimal damage from hurricane Matthew

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Regency Centers Corp

* Regency centers reports minimal damage from hurricane Matthew

* Regency centers corp says its shopping centers along east coast have sustained only minor damage as a result of hurricane Matthew

* Regency centers - beyond power outages at limited number of properties, scope of damage has been limited to tree, debris removal and minor roof leaks

* Regency centers corp - there is no major structural damage to report as a result of hurricane Matthew