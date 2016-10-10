BRIEF-Wells Fargo forms new business group, names new members to operating committee

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co :

* Wells Fargo forms new business group focused on payments, virtual solutions and innovation

* Appoints new members to operating committee

* Operating committee is led by John Stumpf, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

* Franklin Codel, currently Head of Home Lending for company, will join operating committee and assume an expanded role

* Perry Pelos has been named Head of Wholesale Banking and will join operating committee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: