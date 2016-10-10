FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Tyson Foods says takes 5-pct ownership stake in Beyond Meat
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 10, 2016 / 8:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Tyson Foods says takes 5-pct ownership stake in Beyond Meat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc

* Tyson Foods says has taken a 5-percent ownership stake in plant-based protein producer beyond meat

* Tyson Foods Inc - Beyond Meat will remain an independent, privately held company led by founder and CEO Ethan Brown

* Tyson Foods Inc - The terms of the agreement are not being disclosed

* Tyson Foods Inc - Beyond Meat also has secured funding from investors including the Humane Society Of The United States, Bill Gates, Kleiner Perkins

* Tyson Foods says investment provided through a fundraising initiative by Beyond Meat Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.