BRIEF-Tyson Foods says takes 5-pct ownership stake in Beyond Meat

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc

* Tyson Foods says has taken a 5-percent ownership stake in plant-based protein producer beyond meat

* Tyson Foods Inc - Beyond Meat will remain an independent, privately held company led by founder and CEO Ethan Brown

* Tyson Foods Inc - The terms of the agreement are not being disclosed

* Tyson Foods Inc - Beyond Meat also has secured funding from investors including the Humane Society Of The United States, Bill Gates, Kleiner Perkins

* Tyson Foods says investment provided through a fundraising initiative by Beyond Meat