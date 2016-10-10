BRIEF-Hudson Pacific and CPPIB buy Seattle office property

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Hudson Pacific Properties Inc :

* Hudson Pacific Properties and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquire seattle office property

* Hudson pacific properties inc - deal for approximately us$180 million

* Hudson pacific properties inc - cppib will own a 45 pct interest in joint venture and hudson pacific will own 55 pct

* Hudson Pacific Properties -jv closed 10-year, secured, non-recourse loan in amount of $101 million from institutional lender at a fixed rate of 3.38 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: