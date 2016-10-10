BRIEF-Buckeye Partners LP says no employees injured due to Hurricane Matthew

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Buckeye Partners Lp

* Statement from Buckeye Partners, L.P. regarding Hurricane Matthew

* Buckeye Partners LP - no employees have been injured nor have there been any significant releases of product

* Buckeye Partners - expects to resume domestic operations early this week; determining a timetable for resumption of operations at Buckeye Bahamas hub

