BRIEF-CBL Corp obtains regulatory approval for Securities and Financial Solutions Europe acquisition

Oct 11 (Reuters) - CBL Corporation Ltd

* been given the regulatory green light to proceed with its $150m strategic acquisition Securities And Financial Solutions Europe SA

* regulatory approval was obtained from the commissariat aux assurances in luxembourg

* the approval also applies to IMS Expert Europe SA (IMS), SFS' claims management operation.

* gilles will be paid out, and would not retain a shareholding, but would be appointed as chairman of an advisory panel for sfs

