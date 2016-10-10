FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CBL Corp obtains regulatory approval for Securities and Financial Solutions Europe acquisition
October 10, 2016 / 7:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-CBL Corp obtains regulatory approval for Securities and Financial Solutions Europe acquisition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - CBL Corporation Ltd

* been given the regulatory green light to proceed with its $150m strategic acquisition Securities And Financial Solutions Europe SA

* regulatory approval was obtained from the commissariat aux assurances in luxembourg

* the approval also applies to IMS Expert Europe SA (IMS), SFS' claims management operation.

* gilles will be paid out, and would not retain a shareholding, but would be appointed as chairman of an advisory panel for sfs

* all figures in nz$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

