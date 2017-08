Oct 10 (Reuters) - Advisorshares Equitypro Etf

* Advisorshares - advisorshares equitypro etf will close

* Advisorshares - advisorshares equitypro etf to cease operations, withdraw assets, distribute remaining proceeds to shareholders on or after oct 28

* Advisorshares - advisorshares equitypro etf last day of trading will be october 21, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: