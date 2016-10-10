FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-3Sbio updates on license agreement with Astrazeneca
October 10, 2016 / 11:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-3Sbio updates on license agreement with Astrazeneca

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - 3sbio

* Updates on exclusive License Agreement With Astrazeneca in respect of Byetta And Bydureon

* Astrazeneca has agreed to grant an exclusive license to Hongkong Sansheng

* Hongkong sansheng, a wholly-owned subsidiary of company, as licensee, entered into exclusive license agreement with Astrazeneca

* License for commercialization of licensed products in PRC

* Hongkong Sansheng has agreed to pay an upfront payment of us$50 million

* Parties have agreed that astrazeneca will supply licensed products and licensee will pay astrazeneca pre-agreed purchase price of licensed products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

