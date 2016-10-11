FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 11, 2016 / 12:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Egencia announces strategy for 2017 and beyond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Expedia Inc

* Egencia announces strategy for 2017 and beyond, including new global organization

* Egencia - company will create two new global organizations

* Egencia - 1st organization is focused on serving clients and driving market share growth, and will comprise egencia sales and account management teams

* Egencia - 2nd organization will be focused on scaling egencia's business operations and also on leading all supplier partner relationships worldwide

