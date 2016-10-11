BRIEF-Nicox gets letter from FDA related to GMP on NDA for AC-170
* Nicox receives complete response letter from the FDA related to GMP on NDA for ac-170
Oct 10 Expedia Inc
* Egencia announces strategy for 2017 and beyond, including new global organization
* Egencia - company will create two new global organizations
* Egencia - 1st organization is focused on serving clients and driving market share growth, and will comprise egencia sales and account management teams
* Egencia - 2nd organization will be focused on scaling egencia's business operations and also on leading all supplier partner relationships worldwide
* Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Time Inc - has formed marketing and distribution partnership with Ziosk
