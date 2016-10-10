BRIEF-Egencia announces strategy for 2017 and beyond
* Egencia announces strategy for 2017 and beyond, including new global organization
Oct 11 Southwest Airlines Co :
* Southwest Airlines reaches contract extension for appearance technicians
* Says AMFA representatives will be communicating provisions of proposed 5-year extension agreement in coming days
* If approved, this extension will run through February 2021 and replace current collective bargaining agreement
* co and AMFA said they have agreed to terms on a tentative agreement for co's more than 200 aircraft appearance technicians Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nicox receives complete response letter from the FDA related to GMP on NDA for ac-170
* Time Inc - has formed marketing and distribution partnership with Ziosk Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: