Oct 11 Southwest Airlines Co :

* Southwest Airlines reaches contract extension for appearance technicians

* Says AMFA representatives will be communicating provisions of proposed 5-year extension agreement in coming days

* If approved, this extension will run through February 2021 and replace current collective bargaining agreement

* co and AMFA said they have agreed to terms on a tentative agreement for co's more than 200 aircraft appearance technicians