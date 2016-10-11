FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Blue Bell recalls all products made with Aspen Hills cookie dough
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 11, 2016 / 2:46 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Blue Bell recalls all products made with Aspen Hills cookie dough

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Blue Bell Ice Cream:

* Blue Bell Ice Cream - outside supplier aspen hills expands cookie dough recall

* Blue bell ice cream - recalls all products made with aspen hills cookie dough due to potential health risk

* Blue bell ice cream - recalling products due to the potential for them to contain listeria monocytogenes

* Blue bell ice cream - no illnesses have been reported to date; recall is being conducted in cooperation with the FDA

* Blue bell ice cream - recall products were produced from February 2, 2016 through September 7, 2016 Source text: bit.ly/2d3Turj

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.