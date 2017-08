Oct 11 (Reuters) - Addex Therapeutics Ltd :

* Addex initiates new study in collaboration with U.S. National Institute of Drug Abuse with ADX88178 in non-human primate model of cocaine addiction

* Study is being conducted through company's ongoing research collaboration with U.S. national institute of drug abuse (nida)