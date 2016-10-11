FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Sulzer: no obligation to submit offer of a group of companies
October 11, 2016 / 5:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sulzer: no obligation to submit offer of a group of companies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Sulzer AG :

* Takeover Board deciced: it is concluded refinancing does not trigger an obligation to submit an offer of a group of companies (Natixis S.A., Credit Suisse AG, J.P. Morgan Securities Plc, ING Bank N.V., Deutsche Bank (Switzerland) Ltd., Sberbank and/or their beneficial owners respectively as well as Tiwel Holding AG and/or its beneficial owners respectively) that submitted the application with regards to Sulzer AG Source text - bit.ly/2dgLuSm Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

