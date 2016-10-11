FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Famous Brands sees H1 HEPS between 67 pct to 74 pct higher
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 11, 2016 / 5:43 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Famous Brands sees H1 HEPS between 67 pct to 74 pct higher

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Famous Brands

* Trading Statement

* HEPS expected to increase in range of 67 pct to 74 pct for the six months ended August 31, being 403 cents per share to 419 cents per share

* HY HEPS, before exceptional items, expected to increase in range of 10 pct to 14 pct, being 264 cents per share to 275 cents per share

* Exceptional items-a r141 million derivative gain on call option that was utilised to hedge purchase price of acquisition of GBK Restaurants limited in UK

* Exceptional items- a r20 million impairment of investment made in 2013 in UAC Restaurants Limited in Nigeria Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
