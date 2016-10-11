BRIEF-Nicox did not record any revenues for Q3 of 2016

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Nicox SA :

* Nicox did not record any revenues for Q3 of 2016

* Group had cash, cash equivalents and financial instruments of 32 million euros as of September 30, 2016, compared to 12.3 million euros as of June 30, 2016

* Nicox will resubmit AC-170 NDA once FDA's concerns have been addressed by relevant manufacturing party

* Approval of AC-170 NDA after Dec. 1 would trigger a milestone payment of $10 million in nicox shares to ex-Aciex shareholders or $35 million in nicox shares if earlier approval Source text for Eikon: See also: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)