a year ago
BRIEF-Nicox did not record any revenues for Q3 of 2016
October 11, 2016 / 5:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Nicox did not record any revenues for Q3 of 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Nicox SA :

* Nicox did not record any revenues for Q3 of 2016

* Group had cash, cash equivalents and financial instruments of 32 million euros as of September 30, 2016, compared to 12.3 million euros as of June 30, 2016

* Nicox will resubmit AC-170 NDA once FDA's concerns have been addressed by relevant manufacturing party

* Approval of AC-170 NDA after Dec. 1 would trigger a milestone payment of $10 million in nicox shares to ex-Aciex shareholders or $35 million in nicox shares if earlier approval Source text for Eikon: See also: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

