Oct 11 (Reuters) - Atlas Mara Ltd

* Atlas mara limited sub-saharan financial services group, announces that chairman of board arnold ekpe, has given notice of his intention to step down at end of his three-year term

* Bob diamond, currently a non-executive director and co-founder, to perform duties of chairman of board on an interim basis. (Reporting By Sinead Cruise)