FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-McCarthy & Stone says CFO Nick Maddock to step down
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 11, 2016 / 6:41 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-McCarthy & Stone says CFO Nick Maddock to step down

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - McCarthy & Stone Plc :

* Change of director and trading update

* Nick Maddock, who has served as group's chief financial officer (CFO) since September 2011, has decided to leave business to take up position of CFO at SIG Plc

* Nick will remain in post and a leaving date in Q1 2017 will be agreed in due course

* Process to identify his successor and ensure a smooth transition is now underway

* Further update will be made when group announces its full year results statement on 15 November 2016

* Last trading update on 2 September noted that sales immediately post EU referendum had slowed and cancellations rates had increased

* Trading and other lead indicators are now ahead of previous year

* Over first five weeks of new financial year, reservations have been stronger and cancellation rates have returned to more normal levels

* New enquiries have increased and first time visitors to our developments have been noticeably ahead of prior year

* Group's forward order book, including legal completions since 1 september, is now moving towards a similar level to last year at c.£173 million (2015: £177 million)

* Performance provides some early evidence of improving customer sentiment and a potential return to normal trading conditions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.