a year ago
BRIEF-Icade signs two leases for office space and moves its headquarters in 2017
October 11, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Icade signs two leases for office space and moves its headquarters in 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Icade SA :

* Signs two new leases for 26,400 sq.m of office space and moves its headquarters in 2017

* Icade's headquarters to be relocated in the summer of 2017

* Nanterre: Icade has signed a lease with Direccte 92 for 4,400 sq.m in the "Défense 4/5/6" building complex

* Paris, 19th district: Icade has signed a lease for 22,000 sq.m in the Millénaire 1 building, where it currently has its headquarters, within the Millénaire Business Park.

* Issy-les-Moulineaux: during the summer of 2017, Icade will move its headquarters to the 9,500 sq.m open building Source text: bit.ly/2dQSYL1 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

