BRIEF-Moody's says European Global Investment Banks de-risking will slow with heightened market uncertainty
Oct 11 Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA :
* Anheuser-Busch Inbev announces listing of new ordinary shares
* The listing of and the commencement of dealings in its 1,693,242,156 new ordinary shares on Euronext Brussels, effective today, Oct. 11, 2016
* Listing and trading of AB Inbev's ordinary shares on Euronext Brussels will commence at 9.00 a.m. CET
* AB Inbev announces the listing of and the commencement of dealings in its new ordinary shares on the JSE and the BMV
* AB Inbev announces the commencement of trading of American depositary receipts representing new ordinary shares on NYSE Source text: bit.ly/2dHHsFQ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
TOKYO, Oct 11 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a five-week high on Tuesday, led by mining stocks after oil prices jumped the previous day and a weak yen lifted risk appetite.
* Note 7 global sales halted for second time in less than 2 months (Updates with S.Korea media report on Samsung permanently ending Note 7 sales, analyst estimates of costs)