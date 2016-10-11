Oct 11 Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA :

* Anheuser-Busch Inbev announces listing of new ordinary shares

* The listing of and the commencement of dealings in its 1,693,242,156 new ordinary shares on Euronext Brussels, effective today, Oct. 11, 2016

* Listing and trading of AB Inbev's ordinary shares on Euronext Brussels will commence at 9.00 a.m. CET

* AB Inbev announces the listing of and the commencement of dealings in its new ordinary shares on the JSE and the BMV

* AB Inbev announces the commencement of trading of American depositary receipts representing new ordinary shares on NYSE