a year ago
BRIEF-Biophytis to implement Sara-data-e-Health platform
October 11, 2016 / 7:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Biophytis to implement Sara-data-e-Health platform

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Biophytis SA :

* To implement company's Sara-data e-health platform for clinical development of Sarconeos in Sarcopenia patients

* Sara-Data is a clinical data platform designed to integrate data from Sara clinical trials, beginning with Sara-obs study, from all sources and in real time

* Selected Bluecompanion and Eclinicalhealth, two innovative european e-health-focused firms, as partners for design and implementation of Sara-data Source text: bit.ly/2e2za5T Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
