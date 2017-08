Oct 11 (Reuters) - Jaeren Sparebank :

* Sparebankstiftelsen Time og Hå and Sparebankstiftelsen Klepp considering sale of equity certificates in Jæren Sparebank

* Sparebankstiftelsen Time/Hå and Sparebankstiftelsen Klepp to sell up to 700,000 equity certificates through book building Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)