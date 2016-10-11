FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Grainger sees annual profit at higher end of expectations
#Financials
October 11, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Grainger sees annual profit at higher end of expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Grainger Plc

* Good rental growth has continued, our sales performance has remained strong

* Expect recurring profit for year ended 30 September to be above 50 mln stg, at higher end of management expectations

* Expect to report modest growth in market value of our property assets in second half of year

* We expect to report high single digit year-on-year growth in NNNAV for full year

* Remain on target to deliver 24 pct cost savings in FY17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
